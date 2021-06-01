Place ban on farming, mining near water bodies – Gov’t told

General News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Editor of the Ghanaian Publisher Newspaper, Yaw Obeng Manu has called on the government to place a ban on farming and mining near water bodies.



On his accord, if such firm laws and drastic measures are not undertaken, the country will suffer more problems and “our water bodies will become polluted more and unsafe for use.”



“We should set up a law that will ban farming and mining close to water bodies. At least these activities should be undertaken about 5km away from water bodies and anything less than that should not be accepted,” he told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy98.9FM.



To him, the consequences for such laws be damned if the country really wants to fight the galamsey menace which is polluting the environment and water bodies especially.



Burning of Excavators: Aggrieved persons can go to court - Prez Nana Addo He intimated that these laws can only be enforced to the latter if government engages chiefs in the respective communities. “Are you aware that the Volta Region and some others have not been affected by the galamsey menace? This is because of their stance taken against it.



When the chiefs were proposing the creation of new regions, they were super united. They didn’t play the NDC or NPP cards and were very committed to getting it done. In the same vein, if the government wants to make these laws and enforce them, then we need to engage them.”



President Akufo-Addo in his 2nd term of office has renewed efforts to fight the galamsey menace. Now, his focus is on mining activities happening in and around water bodies as it has been predicted that if care is not taken, Ghana will have to import water in the next few years.



