Pius Hadzide breaks silence on deputy ministerial list, praises Akufo-Addo

General News of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

When the list of deputy ministerial nominees was released, one of the major talking points was the omission of Pius Hadzide’s name.



Pius Hadzide who served as deputy to former Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah and later to Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah in the first term of the Akufo-Addo administration did not make the list of deputy ministerial nominees.



Pius Hadzide has in an Okay FM interview posited that the nominees reflect President Akufo-Addo’s belief in the youth.



According to him, President Akufo-Addo has demonstrated absolute confidence in the youth with his appointments.



“There is evidence to support the claim that President Akufo-Addo gives opportunity to the youth. In the recent ministerial appointment, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is now getting to 40. Most of my friends who got appointment like Asenso-Boakye, Abu Jinapor, Mustapha Ussif, Adwoa Safo, Godfred Dame and most of the people who form the cabinet are young which is an indication of President Akufo-Addo message to the world that he has belief in the youth.



“I pray that the young persons who approve the president right and show that the NPP has young persons who are intelligent and patriotic. They are babies with sharp brains not sharp teeth. There’s also an increase in the number of female appointees which shows that President trusts women. The President believes in women and the youth and he has shown it.



Despite missing out on the ministerial appointment, it has been widely speculated that Pius Hadzide has been pencilled down for the role of CEO of National Youth Authority.



The Herald reports that Pius Hadzide is battling Akosua Asaa Manu-Kozie for the post which used to be occupied by Sylvester Tetteh.