Pictures: Ablakwa rescues flood victims in North Tongu

Parts of the Volta Region, including the North Tongu Constituency, have been left flooded after the spillage of excess water from the Akosombo Dam by the Volta River Authority (VRA).



The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, came to the rescue of his constituents who were hit by the floods.



In a post shared on social media, on Thursday, October 12 2023, the MP indicated that he, together with the help of volunteers, rescued residents who were trapped by the floods as well as salvaged the properties of the victims.



He added that he set up a fund to support all the flood victims and made arrangements for his constituents to move from place to place.



“I commend all my courageous constituents for the outstanding show of solidarity, compassion, and community spirit in helping each other survive this unprecedented disaster.



“I wish to render special praise to the youth who volunteered night and day to rescue the vulnerable and salvage properties — you are true heroes.



“During my tour, I distributed free life jackets, made relocation transportation arrangements, and established a fund with seed money of GHS30,000 to assist victims in need of further emergency support,” parts of the MP’s post reads.



The social post had pictures which showed Ablakwa, together with some youth, in a boat helping flood victims.



