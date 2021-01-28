General News of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Picture story on four-day events marking Rawlings death

Children of the late president, Jerry John Rawlings

For four days, the late former president, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, was celebrated by the state for his contributions to the country, climaxing it with a full military funeral and burial service for him in Accra.



It started from the Catholic Requiem Mass organized at the Holy Spirit Cathedral Church in Accra on Sunday, January 24, through the first day of filing past his mortal remains on Monday, January 25, and Tuesday, January 26, by the general public and dignitaries of all walks of life, while Wednesday, January 27, marked his burial service.



Although thousands got the opportunity to attend either or all of the events lined up in celebration of the life of arguably the father of Ghana’s democracy, many more did not get such opportunities.



Coupled with the restrictions on the numbers of people expected to gather in the same place, COVID-19 robbed many of that chance, however, we have photos from all the events that could easily make up for all that you missed.



Here are some pictures from the four-day event that marked the celebration of the life of the former president, Jerry John Rawlings, who was buried at the new Military Cemetary in Accra.























