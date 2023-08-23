Picketing: Call Greater Accra Reg Police Command to order – ACGCFM to IGP

General News of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

The leadership of the Aggrieved Customers of Gold Coast Fund Management (ACGCFM) has lodged a complaint with the Inspector General of Police, the Interior Minister, and the general public.



They allege that the Greater Accra Regional Police Command is intentionally obstructing, intimidating, and preventing their members from exercising their constitutional right to engage in public protests.



Despite adhering to the requirements of the Public Order Act, the ACGCFM claims that the Police have imposed unwarranted obstacles on their planned protests, which aim to draw attention to the plight of members who have had their funds locked up for the past five years.



In an open letter directed at Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police, the aggrieved customers express their discontent. They indicate that the Ghana Police Service has employed various pretexts to hinder their intended picketing at the premises of the Finance Ministry. Their main demand pertains to the release of their funds, which has been dependent on securing a Liquidation Order from the Registrar General.



The ACGCFM states that they initially notified the Police of their planned 36-hour nonstop picketing at the Finance Ministry from July 24 to July 25, 2023. However, the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander conveyed an inability to assign officers for the scheduled picketing due to operational constraints.



The Police suggested a rescheduling of the event. Despite recognising that the Police's role is limited to advising rather than controlling protest dates, the group agreed to the Commander's request out of respect and submitted a new notification for a picketing date on August 24, 2023.



The ACGCFM expresses surprise at the Accra Regional Police Command's subsequent change of stance. The Police have requested yet another rescheduling, this time to a date after September, citing the Homowo Festive Celebration as a reason. The group questions the validity of this reason, considering whether the Homowo Celebration spans through the entirety of September.



The group implores the Inspector General of Police to intervene and address the conduct of the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, C.O.P. Dr. Sayibu Pabi Gariba. They urge that he not hinder their constitutional right to picket at the Ministry of Finance.



Additionally, they emphasise that any potential consequences resulting from the Police's actions should not be attributed to the Leadership of the Aggrieved Customers of Gold Coast Fund Management.



The group reiterated their commitment to lawful means of expressing their grievances and pledged to continue seeking peaceful avenues for redress while resisting any unlawful restrictions placed upon their activities.