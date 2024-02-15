Pick a running mate who will not contest you in future- Kusi Boafo cautions Bawumia

Politics of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Thomas Kusi Boafo, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Public Sector Reforms, has advised Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia regarding the selection of his running mate for the 2024 election.



Kusi Boafo has urged Bawumia to choose someone who shares his long-term vision for the nation.



Speaking in an interview on Wontumi TV on February 13, 2024, he stressed that the responsibility lies solely with the candidate and making the right choice is crucial to avoid potential consequences.



"If he fails to do the needful and the party heads into opposition, he would be blamed, and that dent would remain on him forever. So, if NPP goes into opposition, nobody will say Kusi Boafo, but they will blame Dr. Bawumia,” he warned.



Drawing parallels with the current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's tenure and struggle for presidency, Kusi Boafo stressed the importance of finding someone who will stand by the Vice President through thick and thin.



"Election is a fickle God, you can lose or slip with a little mistake at a point in time, so, if you're making a decision, you have to find someone who would buy into your vision for a very long time, like Nana Addo’s days, and not someone who will contest you in the next elections in case you lose,” he added.







