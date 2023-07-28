Piaseman Association of USA meets in Woodbridge, VA

Diasporia News of Friday, 28 July 2023

Source: George Adusei-Bonsu, Contributor

Piaseman Association of USA (PASUSA) will hold its 3rd Biennial Convention from August 12 to 13, 2023 in Woodbridge, VA.



PASUSA’s Conventions are always an in-person only event. The August 2023 event is the first gathering since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The purpose of the occasion is to recognise, appreciate and celebrate members for their steadfast and uncompromising loyalty to the Association and its noble objectives.



Piaseman Association of USA is a 501 (c ) (3) nonprofit organization formed to improve and support the socio-economic development of the people of Piase in the Bosomtwe District of Ghana.



The venue for the Convention is the Gray’s Event Center, 4323 Dale Blvd., Woodbridge, VA 22193.



On Saturday, August 12, from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M., members will gather at the Gray’s Center for a meeting before the Convention’s night program. The Dinner & Dance event starts at exactly 9:00 P.M. Over three hundred members and guests from some 26 States are expected in attendance.



A super extravaganza picnic is tipped on Sunday, August 13 from 12 noon to 6:00 P.M. happening at the Eagle Point Recreational Center & Park, 16386 Kramer Estate Dr., Woodbridge, VA 22193.