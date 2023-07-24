Physician assistants to continue with strike until issues are resolved

Health News of Monday, 24 July 2023

The Ghana Physician Assistants Association has justified its decision to stage a series of strikes.



Mr. Aaron Baah, a senior member of the Association, claimed that the strike action aims to express their discontent with planned legislation that they believe will disempower its members.



He stated on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that they do the same work as doctors.



"There is no distinctions between us and physicians. We are in charge of dispensing medications to patients that arrive at the hospital. We will remain on strike if they do not address our issues,” he said.



He explained that a proposed amendment of Act 857 under the health professionals bodies act by the Ghana Medical and Dental Council which will subject the profession of Physician Assistants to the direction and supervision of a Medical Doctor.



“Because our strike will have a negative impact on healthcare delivery, particularly in rural areas, we want authorities to address the concerns we’ve raised.” We want the bill to be repealed. If it is not rescinded, we will continue to strike, regardless of the harmful impact on healthcare delivery,” he added.



“If the Amendment Bill and its contents are passed, it will spell doom for the health service delivery system, particularly in rural and poor communities, because the MDC wants to take away a Physician Assistant’s right to practise medicine and dentistry, as well as prescribe medicine, and force us to work under the direction and supervision of medical and dental practitioners. They are attempting to overturn an established practise and exacerbate an already dire situation.



"There already exists a supervisory model in the health system. A Physician Assistant does not have to call a supervising physician for directions before assessing a client, requesting for laboratory investigations, making a diagnosis and finally prescribing the required medicine (s) as treatment. If we need supervision, there are senior Physician Assistants who can supervise us.



"The proposed amendment is also seeking to prevent us from signing medical forms, something which is already part of our work.

For these reasons we strongly oppose the proposed amendments and call for an urgent meeting with the MDC, GHS and the Ministry of Health to stop this attempt.”