Physician Assistants suspend strike action

Health News of Wednesday, 2 August 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana Physician Assistants Association has suspended its nationwide strike action in protest against a proposed legislative amendment of Act 857 initiated by the Ghana Medical and Dental Council.



This comes after the association withdrew its services from all health facilities across the country over what they described as mistreatment and discrimination against their profession.



The National Labour Commission has thus directed the Ministry of Health to within 28-days meet with the Physician Assistants to address their concerns.



Addressing the press after the meeting, the National President of the Ghana Physician Assistants Association (GAPA) Peter Akugudu Ayamba chided the health ministry for failing to show up at the meeting.



“In fact, we are very disappointed as an Association because the Ministry of Health and all the agencies that were supposed to be in this meeting failed to attend. So we as an association are not happy with the turn of events. However, the Ministry for Labour Relations and Employment represented the government.



“The National Labour Commission heard us and they have directed that within 28 days they should engage us and report to them on the clear measures on how to address the concerns,” Mr. Ayamba stated.



He continued: “We are saying that based on the ruling and intervention of the Labour Commission and the fact that we are law-abiding citizens and Union for that matter. We are calling on our membership to resume work, we are temporarily calling off this strike.”



