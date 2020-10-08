Regional News of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Source: GNA

Physically challenged persons in Upper West Akim receive support from District Assembly

The items included deep-freezers, hair dryers and other accessories

Upper West Akim District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr. Eugene Sackey has presented assorted items and cash to 27 physically challenged persons.



The items included deep-freezers, hair dryers with accessories, sewing and industrial knitting machines, a wheelchair and clutches.



Seven of them were supported with cash to expand or start their business, seven others received deep freezers, four had hair dryers with accessories, two of them received one commercial sewing machines each, one person had industrial knitting machine, wheelchair and clutches to another.



A disabled child was also supported with an amount of 2, 000.00 to undergo surgery.



Making the presentation at Adeiso, the DCE stated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would make sure that all physically challenged persons in the Country were offered the needed assistance to empower them economically.



He advised the beneficiaries to put the items to good use and become economically independent.



“This I believe will reduce your vulnerability,” he indicated, adding that a team would be monitoring their activities regularly to see the impact of the gesture, he stated.



Mr. Sackey asked them not to hesitate to consult the District Assembly for immediate redress of any challenge they may encounter while using the items.



He also urged them to strictly respect the COVID-19 pandemic protocols to keep them safe as they go about their businesses.





