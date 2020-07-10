General News of Friday, 10 July 2020

Source: Daily Mail

Physically challenged man smashes judge’s car screens with crutches

A file photo of the damaged car

A physically challenged man caused a stir in the Bono Region town of Berekum Thursday – after he smashed the windscreen of a saloon car belonging to a circuit court judge, Osei Kofi Amoako, with his crutches.



The suspect, Kwame Clement, was immediately arrested by police officers at the court and has since been detained assisting with investigations.



Circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear but footages captured the judge’s Toyota Corolla vehicle badly damaged.



The driver’s side of the vehicle parked a few meters away from the courtroom was also not spared as he smashed the mirror damaging the rare view in the process.



Bystanders including litigants who thronged the court expressed shock.



“We were waiting for our cases to be heard; and so he suddenly emerged and started smashing the mirrors with one of his crutches. For now he has been picked up by the police,” an eyewitness recounted to Dailymailgh.com at the scene.



Berekum District Commander, DSP Andrews Okonenge, in an interview with Dailymailgh.com said: “I am yet to get that fact as to whether or not he is a litigant. We are yet to establish his motive behind the attack. We pray that we gather our witnesses and put him before the court today, Friday, July 10, 2020.”



Clement’s offence is yet to be established as his crime compelled the court to suspend sitting, witnesses say.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.