General News of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Source: SVTV Africa

Physically challenged lady who was hit by a car shares touching story

play videoSylvia Nyame (Left) sharing her story

Sylvia Nyame has shared her tearjerking story with SVTV Africa on how she lost her left leg due to an accident.



At a young age of eleven, Sylvia and her mom went round Kwesi Mintim, a town in Takoradi selling ”Oblayo.” A customer wanting to buy some led to the unfortunate incident.



She was slammed by a car, pushing her to a wall causing the wall to break down on her left leg. Her leg had to be amputated. She was primary six at the time.



Ten years later, Sylvia is a 21-year-old walking with crutches. Though she couldn't complete SHS, she enrolled in a remedial school and wrote NOV-DEC this year. After completing JHS, Sylvia occupied herself with makeup tutorials, learning to make it a business.



Sylvia would appreciate her makeup setup or be employed.



Watch the video below:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.