Photo of young Rebecca Akufo-Addo pops up

Ghana’s First Lady, Rebecca Akudo-Addo

An old photo of Ghana’s First Lady, Rebecca Akudo-Addo, has popped up on social media with many expressing their admiration for the president’s wife’s beauty.



Although the details of when and where the picture was taken were not stated, the black and white portrait photo shared by Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo, on her Facebook page, showed her clad in a flowery dress and a pair of circled earrings which complicated her neatly combed afro hair.



Parts of the caption accompanying the photo read;



“Here in this picture is a 20-year-old Rebecca Griffiths-Randolph. Unassuming, coy, and bustling in her post-teenage fickleness. Like many young girls around that age, I’m not sure I knew exactly what my life held for me.”



She used the moment to urge Ghanaians to vote for her husband, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for a second term in office.



“I urge you once again to be our voice on the 7th of December and we will be yours for the next four years as we work together to move Ghana towards her manifest destiny. For the battle is the Lord’s. Vote 4 more to do more.” Mrs Akufo-Addo wrote.



Born on March 12, 1951, the current First Lady of Ghana is the wife of President Nana Akufo-Addo, 5th President of the 4th Republic of Ghana.



Rebecca and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo have been married for 22 years and in 2017 they celebrated their 20th Anniversary. They have five daughters and five grandchildren





Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the First Lady spearheaded the construction of a new mother and baby unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Kumasi, assisted the schools for special needs children in Akwapim, supported various children from across the country to undergo urgent medical interventions and has also resourced many orphanages in the country through her foundation which was launched in 2017.



Read her post below:





