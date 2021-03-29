Photo exhibition to promote women identity opens in Tamale

Regional News of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: GNA

Phenomxnal Wowxn, a non-governmental organization (NGO), has opened a photo exhibition aimed at discovering and promoting the identity of women in Northern Ghana.



The event, dubbed: “Community Exhibition”, formed part of the NGO’s “I Am Phenomxnal Wowxn” project that seeks to celebrate and encourage women in Northern Ghana to share their success stories and experiences as women living in the area through photography.



The two-week-long exhibition is being organized in collaboration with the Northern Region office of the Center for National Culture, with funding support from the Canada Council for the Arts.



Madam Alexxa Walker, Director of the Phenomxnal Wowxn, speaking at the opening of the exhibition, said “most of the time women’s voices are silenced because they are not given the platforms to speak out due to systemic oppression, and we are trying to break that boundary through photographic presentations”.



She said the event was necessary as it would ensure that women live in a safe environment where they could enjoy their rights in society without fear.



She said women must participate in decision-making processes and other activities that affect their wellbeing.



Ms Walker said, “They must be given the platform to express themselves without being victimized and we are making these issues known to authorities through this photo exhibition”.