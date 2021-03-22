Philanthropist upgrades Yendi hospital, provides wheelchairs to disabled in Savelugu

General News of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: ghana crusader.com

Yendi in the Northern Region of Ghana remains one of the most deprived constituencies in the country but one man hopes to change this narrative soon.



For many years, Mananu Abdulai Jibson has consistently funded many development projects single-handedly and touched many lives in the area.



From school children to traditional leaders, Mananu Jibson's philanthropy has benefited thousands.



A native of Yendi but based in the United States of America, Mananu Jibson is also keen on representing the constituency in Parliament as an independent candidate and has been working tirelessly to achieve this.



Explaining why he will contest the seat as an independent candidate to the media last year, he said for over a decade, MPs affiliated to both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP), the two main political parties in Ghana have failed to deliver on their mandate.



He believes an independent candidate who has demonstrated commitment to seeing Yendi develop will get the needed support.



Recently, Mananu Jibson painted the entire palace of the revered Ya Na and also upgraded the entire Yendi Hospital.



He further provided wheelchairs to the disabled in Savelugu and school supplies to hundreds of students in both Yendi and Savelugu.



"My sincere aim is to encourage more people to have the interest of deprived communities at heart and support them. We must not always wait on the government to bring development," he said.



He has promised to build a cultural centre, a museum, tourist sites at Adibo and Sang, if his parliamentary ambitions are successful.



"My long-term plan is to create a meat processing factory that can employ hundreds of people and establish factories to extract biodiesel from Shea nuts. I also plan to create a soap processing factory by modifying the local 'Awabila' to standard 100% organic soap," he said.