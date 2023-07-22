Philanthropist supports patient with cancer treatment at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital

Health News of Saturday, 22 July 2023

Source: Daniel Quarshie

A businessman and Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Will Engineering and Technical Services, an Accra-based construction company, Mr. Alex Dosu, has come to the aid of a patient in order to undergo a Radioiodine therapy, a special therapy used to treat thyroid cancer, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.



In all, a sum of Ghc19,600 comprising Ghc2,300 for the thyroid surgery and Ghc17,300 for the treatment and medication was paid by the businessman on behalf of his company, Will Engineering and Technical Services.



The donation for the treatment of madam Ibrahim Ayisha's condition will now pave the way for doctors at the National Radiotherapy Oncology and Nuclear Medicine Centre of the Teaching hospital to begin the treatment of the condition that will kill overactive thyroid cells by shrinking her enlarged thyroid gland.



The philanthropist, who is known for his donations to orphanages and supports for the needy, believes that the true meaning of happiness is derived from helping the deprived and vulnerable in society. He therefore urged all to extend helping hands to those who need them, as much as they can. "It is important to support and care for one another as much as our strengths can bear in order to lighten the burden of the needy, the government and the entire world. We cannot continue to live well and happy when others are going through pain and suffering. I encourage every kind hearted person to put a smile on the faces of others", Mr. Dosu who was with the patient told DFS Live News at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.



In her appreciative remarks, madam Ayisha Ibrahim expressed relieve and gratitude towards the kind gesture. "I cannot thank you enough for this life-saving support. I had no hope but God brought you to my aid, He will surely reward you in multiples", she struggled to voice out.



Mr. Dosu, a resident of Kwabenya in the Ga East municipality, is widely celebrated for embarking on such benevolent exploits. In June 2021, he led a delegation of local government authorities to make donations of food and other items to the True Friends Orphanage at Boi in the municipality. The donation was part of events to mark his birthday celebration. He is on record to have embarked on similar adventures in his area and to those outside his district.



Radioiodine is used to treat several thyroid cancers. It uses radioactive iodine to destroy cells in the thyroid and in the process shrinking the thyroid gland. Despite its efficacy, it sometimes leads to lung problems, distortion in the regular menstrual flows in women, reduction in the level of blood cells and in rare cases result in second cancers.





