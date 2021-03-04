Health News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Philanthropist settles medical bills for over 150 new-birth mothers

Steven Affum making the cheque donation

A renowned Philanthropist in the Tarkwa Municipality, Steven Affum, has paid the medical bills for women who recently delivered babies in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Constituency of the Western Region.



According to Papa Santos, as he is popularly known, the gesture was to ease the financial burden of women who went through labour in the month of February, which is also his birth month.



He said the move became part of his birthday celebration and his contribution to society.



In total, about 150 new birth-mothers benefited from the philanthropist’s benevolence after successfully delivering at both the Tarkwa Apinto Hospital and the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital all in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Constituency.



Papa Santos also donated an undisclosed cash amount to the managers of the two biggest hospitals in the Municipality to help in their day-to-day operations.



