Philanthropist pays nomination form fee for Jomoro MP

Regional News of Thursday, 23 February 2023

Source: Mensah B. Ruth

Paul Nyamekeh, a philanthropist, has picked and paid for the nomination form for the Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, Dorcas Afo-Toffey to seek re-election in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries.



Paul Nyamekeh, who hails from Bonyere but now resides at Jaway Wharf in the Jomoro constituency made a payment of Five Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS5,000.00) to purchase the nomination form for the MP yesterday.



Speaking to the media on Thursday morning at Jaway Wharf, Paul Nyamekeh who is a professional teacher said he bought the nomination form for Dorcas Afo-Toffey because of the great things she (Dorcas Afo-Toffey) has done so far in Jomoro Constituency.



"In fact, what Madam Dorcas Afo-Toffey has done so far in Jomoro Constituency is unprecedented despite her court case. I have seen that Dorcas Afo-Toffey has constructed a concrete bridge for the good people of Bentelebo, she has constructed a 20-seater WC toilet for the good people of Tikobo Number Two Community, she has constructed a potable water project for Allengenzule Catholic Basic School, she has provided interest-free loan facility for women in Jomoro, she gave scholarships to SHS and tertiary students", he said.



"Madam Dorcas Afo-Toffey is currently constructing a 6-unit classroom block to replace deplorable classroom at T2 Forest Junction farming community, just a week ago, she distributed over 4000 boxes of medicines to all the 33 health facilities in Jomoro, she has organized free medical screenings for the good people of Jomoro, she is doing a lot and we need to support her, that is why I have paid her nomination form fee for her to seek re-election," he added.



He pledged his total commitment to supporting Dorcas Afo-Toffey to develop Jomoro Constituency.



He took the opportunity to appeal to the good people of Jomoro to rally behind Dorcas Afo-Toffey in prayers to get money to develop the Jomoro Constituency.



On her side, Dorcas Afo-Toffey, Jomoro NDC MP, expressed her profound appreciation for the kind gesture and prayed to God to bless Paul Nyamekeh abundantly.



"This is unprecedented in the history of Jomoro politics that an individual will use his own pocket money to support a sitting MP, Almighty God should bless Mr Paul Nyamekeh abundantly," she appreciated.



Dorcas Afo-Toffey called on others to come on board to support her parliamentary bid.



Meanwhile, some admirers and friends of Dorcas Afo-Toffey, some of which are farmers, traders, teachers, executives and businessmen have pledged to pay for the filing fee of Twenty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS20,000.00) for Dorcas Affo-Toffey since they believe she's the only person who could send Jomoro constituency to the promised land.



The National Democratic Congress opened nomination for interested persons who wish to become parliamentary and presidential candidate for the great NDC in the 2024 general elections.



The nomination was opened on Wednesday, 22nd February 2023 and is expected to close on Friday, 24th February, 2023.



So far, Dorcas Affo-Toffey is the only NDC member who has picked nomination form to contest in the Jomoro NDC parliamentary primaries and is expected to run unopposed.