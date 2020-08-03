General News of Monday, 3 August 2020

Source: GNA

Phase-six of voters registration exercise underway

The Phase Six of the ongoing voters registration exercise, which is the last phase, has recorded low turnout at various centres in the Ablekuma West Constituency of the Greater Accra Region.



The Ghana News Agency (GNA) observed that there were few applicants at centres such as the Apostolic Church SSNT Flat and Mount Olivet Dansoman One and Two when it visited on Monday.



It also noted that applicants and officials were in face shield and nose masks and observing the COVID-19 protocols.



In an interview with the GNA, Mr Samuel Armah, Registration Officer at the Apostolic Church Centre, said most electorates registered at other centres during the initial phases of the exercise.



He said 74 applicants had registered between Saturday and Monday when the last phase began and though not encouraging, he was hopeful that all those yet to register would endeavour to do so in the coming days.



Madam Kate Mensah, Registration Officer at Mount Olivet, Dansoman one and Two centres, said her team had been there for two weeks and had registered about 489 applicants.



She said the voters register would be exhibited from September 11 to 18, adding that 600 registrants were expected to vote at a particular centre during the elections.

