Phase four of voter registration starts in Adaklu district

The ongoing Voter Registration Exercise enters its fourth phase on Sunday at nine centres in the Adaklu district.



The centres are Local Authority (L.A.) Primary School, Adaklu Vodze, L.A. Primary, Hlihave, L.A. Primary, Akatsixoe, L.A. Primary, Hinakope and Salvation Army Primary, Wayanu.



The rest are United Calvary Church, Helekpe, E.P. Primary, Anfoe 2, E.P. Primary, Ablornu and Community Rescue KG.



At L.A. Primary registration centre at Adaklu Vodze, 37 people had registered when the Ghana News Agency got there at 1024 hours.



Mr. Selorm Afedo, a Registration Officer at the centre, told the GNA that registration started at 0720 hours and that they had not encountered any problems.



He said all the equipment were functioning well.



The GNA observed that all safety protocols were being observed.



Ms Esther Doku, a nurse at the centre, said there was no suspected case of covid-19.

