General News of Monday, 20 July 2020

Source: GNA

Phase four of EC Registration begins at Ablekuma North

File photo

Expectant registrants turned out in their numbers as the fourth phase of the Electoral Commission’s (EC) Voter Registration Exercise began on Sunday, July 19, at Ablekuma North Constituency.



Mr Ernest Dagbui, Registration Officer for the Pentecost Church, Kwashieman Official Town (KOTA) Centre One, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the turn out was impressive, taking into consideration the importance most Ghanaians attached to exercise.



“It was interesting to meet people over here even when we arrived before 06:00 hours to set up the place for the exercise. They are really determined to get themselves registered,” he said.



Mr Dagbui said the pressure at his Centre was minimal because most people had rushed to register at other centres without waiting for the team to bring the registration to their doorstep.



“We are strictly enforcing all the COVID-19 protocols, ranging from hand washing, use of sanitizers and the like. If anyone’s nose mask isn’t properly covering the nose, we ask them to do so. For those who do not come with it at all, we politely ask them to return home for them,” he added.



Also, Ms Catherine Sebuabe, Registration Officer for Centre Two of the Pentecost Church, Kwashieman Official Town (KOTA), said the high turn out was because most churches were yet to resume meetings.



The Registration Officer said the Centre’s equipment were fully functional and expressed optimism that more people would be captured onto the electoral roll by close of the exercise.



She called on Ghanaians to take advantage of the opportunity to get themselves registered and advised each citizen to follow the laid-down protocols.



“The comportment has been good so far; I am calling on everyone to maintain such discipline in all registration centres to ensure the success of the exercise,” she added.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.