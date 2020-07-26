Regional News of Sunday, 26 July 2020

Phase five of voter’s registration exercise begins in Hohoe

The fifth phase of the Electoral Commission’s ongoing voter’s registration exercise in the Hohoe Municipality began at 21 registration centres in the Municipality.



The centres; St. Joseph School Complex (Office), Evangelical Presbyterian (E.P) Junior High School (JHS), Ahado, Hohoe Municipal Hospital, Municipal Assembly Experimental Primary School, Market Site Municipal Assembly JHS, A.M.E. Zion School and SDA JHS.



Others include; Christian Charity School, Church of Pentecost, Segbedenu, Tseive/Adabraka E.P Primary School, Volta Cinema Palace Zongo, C.M.B. Shed, Hohoe Midwifery School, St. Anthony Preparatory School, Kitikpa and Gbi Abansi Roman Catholic (R.C) Primary School.



A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to some registration centres saw most people adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols put in place, while hand washing materials were also displayed.



Mr. Eric Dzakpasu, the Registration Officer (R.O), at the St. Joseph School Complex (Office) registration centre told the GNA that registration began around 0800 hours with all materials available for the exercise.



Mr. William Ameke, the Health Official at the Evangelical Presbyterian (E.P) Junior High School (JHS), Ahado, said there had not been any COVID-19-related incident recorded at the time of the visit and added that registrants were constantly reminded to observe all protocols.



A total of 20 people were successfully issued with the new voter identity cards, when the GNA visited the E.P JHS, Ahado registration centre.



Mr. Raymond Selasi Chris-Mensah, the R.O at the Hohoe Midwifery School registration centre said the process was successful so far.



The two major political parties; the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had party agents at all registration centres monitoring the exercise.



Information available to the GNA revealed that the Hohoe Municipal Review Committee was continuing its work on challenged cases recorded in the Municipality.





