General News of Saturday, 12 September 2020

Source: Starr FM

Phase 2 of consultations on Okada legalisation to resume October - Govt

Government is taking steps to regulate the Okada business

The Transport Ministry has announced that stakeholder discussions on the legalisation of Okada in the country will resume in October.



It comes on the back of the raging debate on the legalisation of the motorcycle transport business sparked by opposition leader John Mahama.



The ministry in a statement said the discussion is entering its second phase after it was halted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



PRESS RELEASE ON OKADA 11.09.2020



“The 2nd phase of the consultations is to engage stakeholders in the six (6) newly created regions of Bono East, Ahafo, Western North, Savannah, North East and Oti Regions. Other key interest groups and civil society organizations would also be consulted. They include the following: i. Center for Democratic Development (CDD) ii. Danquah Institute, iii. Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG) iv. Integrated Social Development Centre (ISODEC) v. Centre for Policy Analysis (CEPA) vi. Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) vii. And Political Parties 7



“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the final stage of the stakeholder engagement is expected to commence in October 2020, and a report presented before Cabinet for consideration”.



NDC flagbearer John Mahama ignited the conversation of Okada legalisation after he promised to regularised it if he wins power in December.



While defending his plans to legalise the controversial mode of transport in an interview with Woesor TV Sunday, August 23, 2020 the NDC flagbearer said “why behave like the turkey and bury your head in the sand? This pragyas, Aboboyaa, okadas have created more jobs in this economy than any government job-related policy. It has created more jobs than NaBCo, YEA and all those artificial job creation programs.



“These young people live under harassment because it’s illegal and so the police stop them, they take money from them and so my suggestion is that why do we behave like the ostrich? Let us legalise it and let us regulate it, let’s make it safer”.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.