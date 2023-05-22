Pharmacy Council clears Achievers Pharmacy to resume operations

Regional News of Monday, 22 May 2023

Source: Sampson Manu

Obuasi based Achievers Pharmacy and Medical Center has been cleared to resume operations after it was shut down by a group purported to have executed instructions from the Pharmacy council in Kumasi.



This comes as a huge relief to patrons, staff and management of the pharmacy who have had to suffer the effects of the shut down of their Pharmacy Shop about a fortnight ago.



Media reports were rife couple of weeks ago about 'an unlawful' closure of Achievers Pharmacy by the Pharmacy Council citing the shop's inability to pay an amount of GHC3,500 which was a penalty for eight (8) days late renewal of their licences.



This act according to the Chief Executive Officer of Achievers Pharmacy and Medical Center, Philip Anokye constituted an affront to the principles of natural justice and revealed that the board of directors of the company decided to write through their Lawyers to the Pharmacy Council in Kumasi for explanations.



The good news is that management of Achievers Pharmacy and Medical Center has been cleared to open their shop and to continue their wholesale and retail services.



Interacting with the media after a meeting, CEO of Achievers, Philip Anokye said the decision by the council is a vindication of their stance all along, saying they did not breach any of the regulations by the council so was surprised that on May 3, 2023, one Amo with two police officers wielding guns purported to have been sanctioned by the Pharmacy Council in Kumasi, forced and close down Achievers Pharmacy shop.



Board of Directors of the company upon their checks revealed that the men led by one Amponsah, who came to close down the shop again on May 4, 2023 were not from the Ghana Pharmacy council in Accra (as they claimed), but believed that they were working on the behest of somebody from the council since the Director of the Pharmacy Council in Accra, confirmed to have not sanctioned that operation.



"We wish to express our profound gratitude to Dr. Audu Rauf, the Registrar Pharmacy Council in Accra for taking keen interest in the case, intervening and making sure justice is served", he stated.



Achievers Pharmacy and Medical Center has called on the over 20 working staff back to duty and they promise to continue to discharge their duties responsibly by providing quality healthcare services to their clients in and around Obuasi.



Achievers Pharmacy and Medical Center was established in 2018 and has been providing both pharmaceutical and laboratory services.