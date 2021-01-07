Health News of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Source: GNA

Pharmacists express mix reactions on contraceptives sales

Contraceptive sales went up during the festive season

Some Pharmacists in Osu have expressed mix reactions on how contraceptives and emergency contraceptives market was booming during the festive seasons.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra, some of the pharmacists admitted that sales was good during the festive seasons and also weekends as they made a lot of profit.



Mr. Solomon Asefuah Kudjoe, Pharmacy Assistant at Pharma George in Osu said during the festive season they made a lot of profit on contraceptives and emergency contraceptives.



“They are taking the contraceptives like water, we are not even getting some to buy as I am talking to you we have run short of contraceptives and emergency contraceptives. Sometimes 17, 18 year-old come to buy as well as couples and so on,” he said.



In a weak, we can sell about 50 pieces or more, our condoms have finished, we have written to the warehouse requesting for more contraceptives, but we have not yet received them, he said.



He however, explained that if the youths continued taking the emergency contraceptives pills, it will affect them in the future, as it would be difficult to get pregnant.



Mr. Kudjoe added that, the Ghana Health Service, Pharmaceutical Council of Ghana and the Ministry of Health need to educate the youths about the dangers involved when taking in emergency contraceptives pills.



He said the authorities can come out with programmes or adverts that would educate the youth on the side effects of over usage of contraceptives.



Mr David Asante, at Eye Plus Pharmacy, said contraceptives were patronized in every occasions like Christmas, New Year, Festivals, Valentines, Muslem celebrations, among others.



They also sell contraceptives like Secure, Yasmin, but among all the contraceptives it is only condoms that can prevent infection, adding that emergency contraceptives delayed mensuration and it did not prevent Sexual Transmitted Diseases.



Mr Wasah Saviour, at the Top Up Pharmacy at Osu Oxford Street said contraceptives business had slowed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



He said as compared to the previous years, market was much better than the last Christmas and the New Year.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.