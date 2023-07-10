Pharmacist slams Parliament for prioritising LGBTQIA+ over poor feeding of students

Regional News of Monday, 10 July 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Healthcare access activist and pharmacist Reginald Sekyi-Brown has lashed out at the Parliament of Ghana for prioritizing legislation against the LGBTQIA+ community in Ghana while many other pressing issues such as feeding school children on less than a Cedi a day are overlooked.



Mr. Sekyi-Brown, who received widespread praise in 2018 for his ferocious campaign to get the University of Ghana Medical Centre(UGMC) opened to the public, wondered why activities of the LGBTQIA+ community concern and annoy Ghanaians so much but the obvious mistreatment of schoolchildren with respect to the provision for their feeding does not.



“What business has Parliament to discuss LGBTQIA when the same crop of leaders look on as school kids are fed with less than 1 cedi under the school feeding programme? After the bill passes, what next?” he quizzed in a statement on social media.



He then wondered if Ghanaians are very angry with the activities of the LGBTQIA+ community but appear at peace with the paltry amount used to feed needy schoolchildren.



“Why is the Ghanaian incensed over LGBT issues and not 0.97 pesewas allocated per child in the school feeding programme?” he wondered.



The Parliament of Ghana last Wednesday unanimously passed a motion that explicitly bans activities of the LGBTIQ+ community in every shape or form in the country.



Many a Ghanaian appeared delighted at the action of Parliament. Praises poured in thick and fast but a few people including Reginald Sekyi-Brown have wondered how the outlawing of the practice Impacts the country.