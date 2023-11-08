Pharmacist installed as new chief of Nsuta after years of vacancy

Regional News of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

A sixty(62) year old pharmacist has been installed as the Chief of Nsuta in the Ashanti Region.



This was made known during a sitting at the Manhyia palace on Monday, November 6, 2023, where he was made to swear an oath of allegiance in front of Otumfour Osei Tutu II.



Known in private life as Dr. Felix Kwabena Asamoah, his new chieftaincy name is Nana Asamoah Gyamfi Sekyere II.



He succeeds the late Nana Adusei Atwerewa Ampem who died about three years ago.



According to the Asante traditions, he is now an uncle to the Ashanti Overlord, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



After the swearing-in, Otumfour admonished the new chief to work hard to maintain the dignity of the stool.



According to him, protection of the stool's dignity should be important to the new chief since the stool he was occupying was one of the greatest in the Asante history.



He further advised him to be mindful of the issues he would address at the Manhyia palace since that could denigrate his reputation.



"I implore you to hold the dignity of this stool in high esteem. I am your nephew, you can come here to advise me or have plans with me in the evening"



"I also urge you not to be following every case to this palace. Make sure when you're being sought to intervene on someone's behalf at the palace, it shouldn't be every case. You have to carefully look at the kind of case you are following to this palace, less you do not lose your weight and glory", Otumfour advised the new chief.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu further advised him to be wary of his relationship with the sub-chiefs indicating that he should respect them and refrain from being autocratic.



He added his focus should be on ensuring peace, development, and protection of dignity.



On his part, Nana Asamoah Gyamfi Sekyere who was grateful to Otumfour Osei Tutu and the kingmakers of Nsuta, thanked them for the trust reposted in him.



According to him, he was going to make sure whatever he did as a chief would be transparent, adding that development and other life-driven agents such as education, and health amongst others were served to his people.



Pledging to settle all old disputes to ensure peace, the Chief revealed he was going to abide by the advice given to him by Otumfour Osei Tutu II.