Pfizer collaborates with medical experts to create breast cancer awareness

General News of Friday, 21 October 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Medical practitioners have urged members of the public to ensure they undergo regular self-examination and have regular conversations with their doctors in other detect the growth of cancer cells in the breast.



The top practitioners from Ghana and Nigeria made the appeal at a recent virtual Media Roundtable sponsored by top American multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation, Pfizer to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month.



The round table discussion which is the second this month urged stakeholders across the board to take effective charge of the campaign.



In 2020, the World Health organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer, Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBACAN) reported 28,380 and 4,482 new cases of breast cancer in Nigeria and Ghana respectively.



Kodjo Soroh, Medical Director, East & Anglo West Africa, stated “Oncology remains a key therapeutic field for Pfizer in which we are working to deliver medical breakthroughs that have the potential to significantly change patients’ lives across the region and we are proud of these achievements, and we thank our media members, colleagues, HCPs and everyone for this event.”



On her part, Dr. Adewumi Alabi, Consultant Clinical and Radiation Oncologist, NSIA-LUTH Cancer Center, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Lagos, Nigeria, declared: “The importance of clinical research in breast cancer care cannot be overemphasized. These forums are critical as they allow us to share our best insights and findings that can support patients in winning the battle against cancer.



“Breast cancer itself is one of the deadliest diseases with a high prevalence in the area. On a positive note, we now have evidence-based updates and real-world data showing the efficacy of prescriptions in the management of HR+ HER2- mBC patients.”



Dr. Joel Yarney, Consultant (Radiotherapy and Oncology) and Director National Centre for Radiotherapy Oncology & Nuclear Medicine, Korle-bu Teaching Hospital, Accra, Ghana, said: “The transformative impact of science on breast cancer is evident within the breast cancer community.



“While we’ve made meaningful change for those living with this disease, our work is far from finished. It is crucial for patients who have been diagnosed with breast cancer or even metastatic breast cancer to have the right information and expectations.



“It is our duty to encourage patients to have open conversations with their healthcare teams to understand how they can be supported and how they can participate in their own care – taking an active role in their treatment can help them feel empowered in making the best decisions for themselves.



"For Pfizer, Breast Cancer Awareness Month is more than just one month in a year.



"It’s an opportunity to reaffirm its commitment to changing the lives of people with breast cancer for the better – from treatment to helping to remove barriers to equitable care and beyond.



Cancer care is driven by the hope to move forward — powered by everything and everyone around you. Beginning with each individual’s decision and actions, their community of friends, families, and advocates and the scientists and researchers who dedicate their lives to developing new treatments.



Pfizer has supported patients and the breast cancer community for more than 20 years and our goals are clear: powering more treatment options, and more breakthroughs, for everyone.



Pfizer held the event virtually for all participants.