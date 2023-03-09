Petrosol fuel tanker capsizes at Asankragwa, residents rush for fuel

Regional News of Thursday, 9 March 2023

But for the swift intervention of the Fire Service at Asankragwa, a fire disaster might have happened as residents of Asankra Saa a community near Asankragwa in the Wassa Amenfi West Municipality rushed for fuel from a tanker belonging to Petrosol that overturned due to an accident.



A resident of the area, Pastor Isaac Anane who spoke to GhanaWeb said, “the fuel tanker had offloaded some fuel at Asankragwa Wednesday afternoon and was heading towards Kwabeng to offload same there.



Upon reaching a junction at Asankra Saa, he took the road on the right, but realized that, that particular road was hilly and therefore wanted to use the road on the left rather so he decided to change gears to reverse, but unfortunately could not and the tanker ran into a gutter and overturned”.



This attracted residents around who came with their containers to get their share of the spilling fuel from the tanker neglecting the danger that comes with it.



The Ghana National Fire and the Ghana Police Services arrived quickly after a call to disperse the crowd and safely offloaded the fuel in the tanker into another one to prevent any disaster.



There was no casualty.



