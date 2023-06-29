Petroleum tanker drivers call off nationwide strike

General News of Thursday, 29 June 2023

The Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Tanker Drivers have called off their industrial action.



After a two-hour intense meeting with the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, the unions arrived at this decision.



During a media interaction after the meeting, the Vice Chairman of the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union, Alabi Sunday said that the union will call off the strike at midnight on Thursday, June 29, 2023, as they expected to resume work on Friday, June 30, 2023.



“The access road to the depots in Kumasi, Takoradi and Bupe are to be improved as works on the roads will commence from tomorrow and a seven-member committee is formed. The ministry will give us three people and four will be from the union to monitor the progress of works on the roads,” Sunday Alabi said.



The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah also added that his ministry will form a committee with the unions to address their concerns immediately.



“I will be coming here once every week. If I am unable to make it, my deputy will be here. So please do the work as required of you.



“The country belongs to all of us. There is a problem, and it must be resolved. So we need to be patient and address it the right way. So let us work together," he added.



The Ghana National Petroleum Drivers Union and the Gas Tanker Drivers Union declared an indefinite sit-down strike nationwide on Monday, June 26, 2023.



The unions referenced the unmotorable nature of their roads in some parts of the country as a reason for the strike.



