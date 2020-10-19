General News of Monday, 19 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union gives Akufo-Addo 48hrs ultimatum to sack Hassan Tampuli

Hassan Tampuli is the Chief Executive of National Petroleum Authority (NPA)

Ghana National Petroleum Drivers Tanker Union is calling for the termination of the appointment of the Chief Executive of National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Hassan Tampuli.



According to the Union, Hassan Tampuli has failed to address challenges affecting the Union including the conditions of service since his assumption of office.



Speaking to the media in Tema, George Nyaunu the Union’s Chairman is demanding approval of 86 gas filling stations that have secured permits, seizure of police harassment sanctioned by Unified Petroleum Price Fund (UPPF) Coordinator, Samuel Asare Bediako, and over non-compliance of 2017 transit losses and refusal of the depot operators to abide by the 20°c loading temperature, according to myjoyonline reports.



They have therefore given a 48-hour ultimatum to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to terminate the appointment of the Chief Executive of National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Hassan Tampuli.



The Union said they are demanding a permanent solution to their challenges which has become an annual ritual.

