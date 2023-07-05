Petroleum Authority to go after illegal vendors

Regional News of Wednesday, 5 July 2023

Source: GNA

The Upper East Regional Office of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), has embarked on an exercise to clamp down on 16 illegal reseller outlets popularly known as ‘gao gao’ in the region.



A statement from the NPA in Accra said the region has observed an alarming proliferation of reseller outlets in areas including Pelungu, Duusi, Gbane Shiega, Gaare, Sirigu, Bongo, Zonno, Namolga, and Kpale, without authorization from NPA.



In an interview with the media, the Upper East Regional Manager of NPA, Bashiru Natogma, said the NPA Act prohibits any person, other than one licensed under the Act, from being in possession of a petroleum product in high quantities.



He said those outlets lacked the necessary safety measures and infrastructure to handle and store petroleum products safely. The Regional Manager said some of them often operate in close proximity to public spaces, increasing the risk of accidents and fire outbreaks.



The absence of proper or adequate fire prevention systems such as firefighting equipment and trained personnel further exacerbates these dangers.



It said the operation is to uphold the quality, pricing, and safety in retailing of petroleum products and advised the public about the risk associated with purchasing petroleum products from unauthorized reseller outlets and encouraged them to purchase petroleum products from authorized reseller outlets and fuel stations.