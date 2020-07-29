General News of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Petition to stop witchdoctor from torturing innocent women hits social media

play videoThe self-styled witch doctor tormenting one of his victims

Just when Ghanaians were getting to terms with the cruel lynching of a 90-year-old woman, Denteh Akua, by the people of Kafaba, in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region, another disturbing video has popped up on social media.



The video which was shared by the Sanneh Institute, an NGO based in Accra, is accompanied by a petition to stop a self-styled witch doctor, one Rufai Sumaila and his father, from torturing innocent women they have branded as witches in the Bawku Traditional area of Kusaug.



In the video sighted by Ghanaweb.com, the self-styled witch doctor is seen tormenting and beating young women who are alleged to be witches.



According to the petition, the young man, a school drop-out and his father have set up a base in Pulmakuom in the Pusiga District, for the purpose of identifying and exorcising “witches”. Rufai allegedly had mental issues and later claimed he met with dwarfs who commissioned him to practice as a witch doctor. At his base which is near the Ghana-Togo border post at Widana, the self-styled witch doctors claim to use sachet (“pure”) water to identify “witches” and for healing.



The petition adds that when a sick person goes for healing, they are told their condition is caused by a family member who has bewitched them. When the accused is brought in, sachet water is splashed over them and if they are a “witch”, the victim is supposed to confess.



Sanneh Institute claims in the petition that in most cases when the accused resist and insist on their innocence, they are beaten until they “confess”. Their hair is then forcefully shaven ostensibly to rid them of the spirit of witchcraft.



Many women have fallen victim to this self-styled witchdoctor according to Prof John Azumah, Director of Sanneh Institute. He said the public humiliation and emotional trauma of victims have led to many broken lives, livelihoods, marriages and families. Many have been ostracized by their families and stigmatized in their communities. Some who go there for “healing” are chained to trees and subjected to beatings. Stories of rape at the base abound.



Watch the disturbing video below:







Read the full petition here



The Sanneh Institute (TSI) is dedicated to research into issues at the intersection of religion and society. TSI is based in Accra working in close partnership with the University of Ghana and Yale University. I am the Founding Executive Director of TSI and hereby write this petition on an issue that is threatening the peace of the Bawku Traditional Area or Kusaug and the lives of women in particular.



