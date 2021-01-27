General News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Petition challenging our client’s citizenship dead-on-arrival – Lawyers for Assin North MP

James Gyakye Quayson, Assin North MP-elect

Lawyers for Assin North Member of Parliament (MP) James Gyakye Quayson are asking the Cape Coast High Court in the Central Region to dismiss the petition brought against their client’s citizenship.



The lawyers argue that the petition filed by one Michael Ankomah claiming their client was still a Canadian citizen when he was filing to contest in the December polls, is dead on arrival.



They maintained that at the time Mr Quayson was filing his nomination to run for MP, he had started processes to renounce his Canadian citizenship.



Meanwhile, lawyers for the petitioner Michael Ankomah have not filed a contempt case against the Assin North MP who defied an injunction preventing him from holding himself as the Member of Parliament for Assin North to vote in the election to elect the Speaker of Parliament.



