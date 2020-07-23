Politics of Thursday, 23 July 2020

Source: My News GH

Petition Parliament to make Domelevo a lifetime Auditor-General - Ndebugri to CSOs

Former Member of Parliament for Zebilla, John Ndebugri

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Zebilla and Lawyer, John Ndebugri has said that the President did no wrong in ordering the Auditor-General Daniel Yao Domelevo to proceed on his accumulated leave.



The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo asked the Auditor-General, Domelevo to proceed on leave for 167 days after he forfeited his leave in 2017, 2018 and 2019.



However, the Auditor-General in a letter to the Presidency asked that he is called back and that it was unconstitutional for the government to ask that his place be taken over by his Deputy.



Civil Society Organizations have also called on the President to reverse the decision; a decision he [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo] says is not reversible.



Speaking in an interview on Source FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, John Ndebugri said the President did no wrong in asking the Auditor General to proceed on leave.



According to him, when Domelevo was been employed, his appointment letter made it clear that he will be going on leave for 44 days so if he forfeits the leave period, he needs to be made to go on leave.



“If you have your leave for 44 days every year and you didn’t go for leave in 2017, 2018, 2019. Add the days and see, the president has done no wrong for directing him to take his accumulated annual leave. I’m surprised over the entrenched position of members of the civil society groups who petitioned the president to bring back the Auditor General, Mr Yaw Daniel Domelevo,” he explained.



He indicated that the President does not have the power to call back the Auditor-General from leave because he has issued his executive powers and only a court can get the Auditor-General back from his accumulated leave.



The lawyer noted that instead of petitioning the President, the Civil Society Groups should have petitioned Parliament to change the laws to make Dumelevo a lifetime Auditor General since he’s the only man on earth ordained by God to become an Auditor General.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.