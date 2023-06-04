Peter Amewu snubs Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong others to endorse Alan Kyerematen

Politics of Sunday, 4 June 2023

In a surprising turn of events, former Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu has publicly endorsed Alan Kyerematen to be the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The endorsement took place during a gathering in the presence of Alan Kyerematen himself, where the current Railway Minister Peter Amewu expressed his support for Kyerematen's presidential aspirations.



During his speech, Amewu revealed that during the previous presidential race, despite Kyerematen being his Godfather, he declined working with him and endorsed Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to become the President.



"At the time Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was contesting the 2016 election race, we in the Volta Region of NPP knew he would win the election... Alan approached me to work with him at the time, and most of you know he is my godfather... I told him that Alan, I am unable to work for you because you have to look at the front and see what is better for Ghana at that time."



Amewu continued, emphasizing the importance of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's leadership in 2016, not just for the NPP but for the entire nation of Ghana. He stated, "...What was better at that time was not for NPP alone, but the whole Ghana in [2016] was calling for a leader in Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo."



Switching to the native Ewe language to connect with the audience, the railway development minister further expressed his support for Alan Kyerematen, stating that, "in Ghana today, it is not only the NPP party that is behind Alan Kyerematen, but the whole of Ghana is solidly behind him."



The endorsement from the former Energy Minister carries significant weight within the NPP.







