Peter Amewu attributes delay in railway projects to illegal mining

The Minister for Railways Development, John Peter Amewu, has attributed the delay in various railway projects in the country to the detrimental impact of illegal mining activities along the railway corridors in certain regions of the country.



According to Amewu, these activities have compromised the structural integrity of the ongoing railway projects, leading to additional costs for the ministry.



In some instances, he said contractors are compelled to reconstruct sections that have already been completed due to the deterioration caused by illegal mining (galamsey).



During a parliamentary session addressing the status of railway construction in the Prestea Huni Valley constituency, Minister Amewu revealed the ministry's intention to enhance surveillance in the affected areas.



Speaking on the floor of parliament, he acknowledged the measures taken to relocate illegal miners from the sites.



"… As you are aware, the ministry has put in measures to make sure that the illegal miners are moved away from the site. Yes, I do admit that there has been some reduction in their activities, but they continue to do that in the night. The ministry is still putting in measures to ensure these illegal miners are moved from the railway lines. The minister emphasized ongoing efforts to combat the issue and safeguard the progress of the railway projects," he said.



