Persons who fail to partake in population census could be jailed - GSS

General News of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government statistician Professor Samuel Kobina Annim has urged the general public to participate in the 2021 digital population and housing census.



According to him, failure to do so or supply false information will be liable to 12 months jail term.



Speaking on The Probe on Joy News, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim raised concerns on the need for all persons to take part in the exercise to ensure the country has accurate data to operate with.



“There is no room for a person or group of persons in Ghana to abstain from the census exercise. Indeed, clause 54 of the Statistical Service Act (2019) has the caption offences and penalties and it mandates everyone in Ghana to give us accurate data willingly once we approach the person,” he said.



He further indicated that his outfit will work around the clock to convince residents who are doubtful of the process through education, publicity, and advocacy.



“We would around this time want to find out people who for one reason or another will not want to participate in the census and we are optimistic that once we do the education, once we tell them why this census is important, we will urge all of them to come on board for the activity.”



Prof Annim also added that the law would be allowed to take effect if individuals are still unwilling to participate.



“As I indicated, clause 54 is offences and penalty and in there it says that somebody who gives wrongful information or declines to give information is liable to not more than 12 months imprisonment and 200 units of penalty.”



2021 Population Census



The 2021 Population Census is expected to begin on Sunday, June 27. The date has been approved by the Presidency and the National Census Steering Committee.



The GSS is the lead agency for the conduct of the census and has divided the country into 51,921 enumeration areas to ensure easy collection of geospatial data across the 260 metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies.