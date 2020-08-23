Politics of Sunday, 23 August 2020

'Perplexed' Wontumi tickles NPP members with his English submission on party's manifesto

play videoBernard Antwi-Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi)

The Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman who has cracked ribs with his usual funny style of speaking the English language has once again tickled the public.



Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, granting an interview to the press after the launch of the NPP manifesto, touted the achievements of the party. He posited that what has been documented in the 'Leadership of Service: Protecting Our Progress, Transforming Ghana For All' manifesto is a clear indication of his party's commitment to making lives better.



An elated Wontumi said the NPP's promise to, in its second term, advance loans to young Ghanaians in formal employment to pay for their rents is an indication that "abroad has come to Ghana".



His statement triggered a chant from fanatics who had flanked him. The chants were profound when he used "perplexed" in his submission on his party's intention to cancel the guarantor system for student loans.



It appeared the gathering least expected him to utter such word considering his deficiency in English.



