Permanently kick Allotey Jacobs out of NDC – Stephen Atubiga demands

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has been suspended from the NDC

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communication Team, Stephen Atubigais calling on the leadership of his party to permanently sack Bernard Allotey Jacobs from the party as a matter of urgency.



Atubiga’s call for the dismissal of the beleaguered former Central Regional Chairman of the NDC comes following Allotey’s endorsement of the Presidential candidate for the ruling NPP Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Allotey Jacobs on record to have also said there is no way John Dramani Mahama is going to win the 2020 elections whiles he rallies behind Nana Addo.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has already suspended Bernard Allotey Jacobs from the party for “persistent anti-party conduct”.



In a letter signed by the National Chairman of the NDC, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the NDC said: “The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress, acting on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party, at its meeting held on Wednesday, the 6th day of May, 2020, has suspended you forthwith as a member of the party, according to articles 46(1), 46(6) and 46(8) of the party’s constitution for your persistent anti-party conduct”.



It added that the matter had been referred to the Disciplinary Committee of the NDC for further action.



But Stephen Atubiga speaking on Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV monitored by MyNewsGH.com insisted that, Mr. Bernard Allotey Jacobs must be sacked from the party for his conduct because it doesn’t show “good leadership”.



“I have a problem that my party too hasn’t issued a statement in sacking Allotey and these are some of the things I have problems with. If the man says I’m dying, dig the grave for him to die,” he lamented.



Atubiga chided, adding that the 2020 elections is a serious business, hence if anybody thinks he is not ready to join the struggle he must be pulled out.



According to him, Allotey Jacobs is one of the men who worked very hard for the party and does not expect him to behave the way he is doing.



“I know the role Allotey played in bring John Dramani Mahama into power but the mere fact that you have a problem with a party member does not mean it must apply to the party as a whole because that is not leadership”. Atubiga said.

