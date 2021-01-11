General News of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: Class FM

Perjury: Probe Assin North MP – Private citizen petitions CID

Member of Parliament for Assin North James Gyakye Quayson

A private citizen Richard Takyi-Mensah has petitioned the Director-General Criminal Investigative Department (CID) to conduct criminal investigation into a declaration made by the Member of Parliament for Assin North James Gyakye Quayson when he filed his nomination forms to contest as MP in the 2020 election.



According to Mr Takyi-Mensah, as at the time Mr Quayson was filling his nomination forms, he noted that he did not owe allegiance to another country when he owed allegiance to Canada and was a dual citizen.



The petition also stated that as at the time the lawmaker applied for a Ghanaian passport on 30th July 2019, he was asked whether he had dual citizenship which he denied although he held a Canadian passport.



The petitioner said Mr Quayson has committed perjury and wants him investigated by the CID.



The laws of the country prevent anyone with dual citizenship from contesting as an MP until he has completed the process and renounced his citizenship of any other state he owes allegiance.



Meanwhile, Mr Quayson has said he renounced his Canadian citizenship before applying to be a legislator.



His status as an elected MP is being challenged in court.



