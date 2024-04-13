Performance tracker should've tracked corruption under Akufo-Addo, Bawumia government – Bawah Mogtari

Politics of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, a special aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has lambasted the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government's recently launched performance tracker, labelling it a "misplaced priority."



Mogtari contended that the performance tracker failed to tackle the pervasive corruption staining the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration.



She asserted that corruption within the government has severely damaged public finances, yet the tracker overlooks this critical issue.



"To my utter surprise and disappointment, the misleading GoG Performance Tracker failed to track the performance of Akufo-Addo/Bawumia's performance on corruption.



"What a waste of precious resources! Tell us how you and your boys and girls have perfected the art of corruption. We are told that 80% of government projects and contracts are single-sourced, and individuals and companies are handpicked by this nepotistic government and awarded juicy contracts.



"That is what this NPP government should be tracking down and paying back to the now miserably empty public purse," she said in a Twitter post on April 12, 2024.



Mogtari's remarks coincide with the unveiling of the performance tracker at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in Accra on April 10, 2024.



The performance tracker platform has been designed to give Ghanaian citizens easy access to valuable information on the performance of the Government of Ghana since 2017.



The government's records are collected from 30 ministries organized to show projects undertaken by the government. The records also include data on the outcome, impact, and beneficiaries of government interventions, enabling users to assess their effectiveness.



The government believes showcasing the achievements can enhance transparency and accountability and build public trust in its ability to deliver on its promises.





