Performance Tracker is an upgrade of the Delivery Tracker - Miracles Aboagye

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Director of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development at the Presidency, has reacted to the brouhaha surrounding the Performance Tracker (performancetracker.gov.gh) after the government launched it.



The government has come under heavy criticism following the launch of the Performance Tracker, which was designed to show ongoing and completed projects attributed to the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government. According to a section of the public, the Performance Tracker is just a duplication of the Delivery Tracker (deliverytracker.gov.gh), which the government launched in 2020.



Others have accused the government of listing projects started by other governments as achievements of the Akufo-Addo administration and the managers of the tracker have admitted to mistakenly adding 67 projects which have now been removed from the website.



Speaking in an interview on JoyNews on April 15, 2024, Miracles Aboagye, the Communications Director for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign, explained that the Performance Tracker is an upgrade of the Delivery Tracker.



He said that the tracker is needed to help the government show the people of Ghana what it has done for them since it took office.



“The performance tracker is an upgrade of what we did already, if you recall in 2020, we sought to put out some of the programmes, and projects that the government has run. So, this is just a continuation of something we've been doing already.



“I think the first one was what we called the Delivery Tracker and this is the Performance Tracker, basically an upgrade of what we did in the past. I think it's something that we need to encourage in governance. A key component of proper governance is accountability and transparency for that matter,” he said.



The presidential staffer also pointed out that Ghanaians have the right to critique projects listed as achievements of the government because they form part of the accountability process.



“… let the people know what's happening, let them critique it, let them query it. There's nothing wrong if you put yourself out there for the people and they even identify gaps and they raise concerns about those gaps. It's the government's way of accounting.”



