People wanted to kill me – Obour claims

Bice Osei Kuffour popularly known in showbiz as Obour is alleging that when news broke that his father had died from COVID-19, some people wanted to kill him.



He told Paul Adom-Otchere on the Thursday edition of Good Evening Ghana: “At some point, we picked a signal that some people wanted to me to even vanish, so I had to write to the police and eventually the police had to give me protection.”



When pressed to explain what he meant by people wanted him to vanish, he said “they wanted to kill me”.



Obour indicated that many well respected people at the time called to ask whether or not he was okay because they did not believe the stories that were circulating.



Obour has vehemently dismissed claims that Nana Boansi Osei Kuffour, his late father, died from the novel Coronavirus.



Background



The father of Obour was reported on Friday, March 27 to have passed on into eternity after he had allegedly contracted COVID-19.



According to reports, Nana Osei Boansi Kuffour, now deceased, was taken to the Greater Accra Regional Hospotal (Ridge Hospital) on Thursday, March 26, after showing symptoms of the virus.



But the musician in a statement announcing the demise of his father did not admit to the allegation of COVID-19. He stated that his father had returned from the UK on 19th March after the latter’s yearly visit to the family. Upon his return, he was in good health, but had begun coughing on Sunday 22nd March.



“We arranged for his blood sample to be tested and he tested positive for malaria. We began treatment for malaria but his condition got worse. We arranged to bring him to Accra to be tested for COVID-19 at Ridge Hospital on Wednesday. They informed us that his report will be ready on Friday and that we should keep him in quarantine which we did.”



Obuor continued: “On Thursday night he had extreme difficulty with breathing so we called the ambulance service and informed them of his condition. We told them the patient [had] tested for COVID-19 and was awaiting his results so they should come along with appropriate apparel.



Obuor added: “The ambulance team took him to Ridge Hospital [Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Accra] around 11pm on Thursday, March 26. We informed the health team at Ridge of his condition and also informed them he had earlier taken a test for COVID and awaiting results.”



Obour subsequently announced his father’s death on social media thus: “Late this afternoon, the Drs informed us that he is likely to be a confirmed COVID case and as such we should take steps to do a contact trace and quarantine ourselves. Sadly, he passed on this evening”.









