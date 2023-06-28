People struggling with substance use disorders advised to seek medical assistance

Regional News of Wednesday, 28 June 2023

Source: GNA

People struggling with substance use disorders have been urged to seek prompt medical and professional assistance without any fear of societal stigma, arrest, or potential prosecution.



Senior Narcotic Control Officer Felix Sarfo Yeboah, who serves as the Eastern Regional Commander of the Narcotics Control Commission, gave the advice and highlighted the significance of Section 3(1) of the Narcotics Control Commission Act 2020 (Act 1019).



The particular section marks a shift in how substance use disorder is addressed in Ghana, recognizing it as a matter of public health.



Mr. Yeboah said the passing of the legislation had provided families and their affected relatives with the opportunity to access medical and professional help in a timely manner, stressing that, "This is a huge jump in the right direction."



He was speaking during the celebration of World Drug Day and the launching of a drug awareness club in Koforidua, which had as its central theme: "People first, stop stigma and discrimination, strengthen prevention."



He also stated that those without relatives struggling with substance use disorders would not appreciate the message, saying," he who feels it, they say, knows it."



World Drug Day, also known as International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, is observed annually on June 26 in an effort to foster a global society free of drugs.



It is dedicated to bolstering action and promoting collaboration among nations to stem the detrimental consumption of drugs, which are taken in excessive quantities or through harmful methods, leading to adverse effects on both individuals and those around them.



Experts further warn of drugs as a form of chemical recreation, that is, the act of utilizing specific chemicals to induce pleasurable effects on the brain.

A variety of illicit substances, namely cocaine, cannabis sativa, commonly referred to as "weed", and heroin, are among those drugs.



The celebration saw a diverse group of attendees, including department heads, clergy, and students from several prominent schools in the area.



The culmination of drug day was marked by the introduction of Drug Awareness clubs in schools with the resounding slogan "Be smart, be wise, and don't do drugs."



Mr. Yeboah also highlighted the significance of the club, which he said was to arm young people with the needed set of skills that would enable them to set goals and work at delivering them.



Among those present were representatives from Ofori Panin Senior High School (SHS), Islamic Girls' SHS, New Juaben SHS, Trinity Presbyterian Royal Junior High School, and Oyoko Methodist SHS.



The event featured a diverse range of activities, carefully curated to captivate and engage the audience.



Among the highlights were a mesmerizing poetry recital, a captivating cultural dance performance, and a thought-provoking drama shedding light on the pressing issues of drug abuse.



Mr. Seth Kwame Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister, highlighted the plight of the youth, who often find themselves the unfortunate victims of unsafe behavior and drug experimentation.



He urged parents and guardians to increase their vigilance of children's activities during leisure time and address any behavioral issues that might arise.



He also called on individuals to be role models, guiding and empowering the younger generation to navigate the complexities of life and shielding them from the dangers of substance abuse.



The Narcotics Control Commission, with the invaluable support of various esteemed entities, including the New Juaben Municipal Assembly, the POS Foundation, Joy Industries, and Wisdan Agencies Limited organized world drug day.