People see Minority MPs as camels who must carry all the burdens of Ghanaians - Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Member of Parliament for Odododiodio Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has expressed concern over the tendency of a section of the public to shift all their struggles onto the shoulders of the minority’s Members of Parliament.



According to Nii Lante Vanderpuye, Ghanaians have seemingly relinquished their responsibility to demand accountability from the government, leaving MPs on the Minority side to bear the brunt of their struggles.



Nii Lante Vanderpuye argued that a collective effort is needed to bring about lasting change.

He further urged Ghanaians to take an active role in advocating for their rights and demanding solutions to the economic challenges currently facing the country.



“Why is it that all Ghanaians are now looking up to us the minority, who are just 137 MPs?



"What is Ghana’s population? 30 million and we are 137 minority MPs in Parliament who have turned into a camel carrying all the burdens.



“Mahama’s time, didn’t we have MPs? Why didn’t people blame the MPs but were rather hitting the streets? Why is it that TUC won’t take their people to the streets like they did during Mahama’s administration?



“Why is it that these socialites individuals who were demonstrating during Mahama’s time won’t do the same at this time, because the kind of things going on today is 100 times worse than Mahama’s time.



“So, if in Mahama’s time, TUC declared strikes, GUTA closed shops because of economic hardship and people were demonstrating here and then, why are they not doing the same but rather expecting we the 137 members of parliament to do that for them?



“For us, we can just do our best, even the voting, we voted against them but didn’t have the numbers and we lost…but the hypocrisy of the country and of the system has made everyone to be quiet,” he said.



His comments come amid growing concerns about the economic challenges facing Ghanaians. The country is grappling with high inflation rates, the rising cost of living, and a struggling economy.



Many have criticized the government's handling of the economy and have called for urgent action to be taken to improve the lives of citizens.







