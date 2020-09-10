Politics of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Source: Class FM

‘People’s manifesto’ drafted by Ghanaians, NDC only facilitated it – Awuah-Darko

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

A former Chief Executive Officer of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport (BOST) company, Mr Kwame Awuah-Darko, has indicated that the National Democratic Congress’ 2020 manifesto is a reflection of what Ghanaians want.



Speaking in an interview on Wednesday, 9 September 2020, Mr Awuah-Darko explained that the party “practically facilitated” the manifesto by collating ideas and opinions of Ghanaians.



“First of all, this manifesto was done by the people of Ghana for the people of Ghana. The NDC practically facilitated it," he said.



“All key members of the team put in a hard and good work...President Mahama was heavily involved...We shared ideas and read through scripts".



“It is exactly what the people of Ghana are asking for from their political leaders,” he added.



Dr Awuah-Darko stressed the need for leaders to listen and consider the inputs of their followers in governance.



“The document isn’t a tail wagging the dog but the head listening to the body which is how it should be".



“If you want to lead the people, you must understand not only who they are where they are...You must have a vision that articulate where we’ll all like to go and we’ll all like to be...That’s exactly what the manifesto entails – the will of the people,” he added.



The NDC’s ‘People’s manifesto’ was launched on 7 September 2020.



It captures all sectors of the economy and contains some social intervention policies which members of the party say will transform the country better.

