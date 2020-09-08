Politics of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

People’s Manifesto: NDC to establish 2 Islamic secondary schools

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has indicated that his next administration will establish two Islamic Senior High Schools in the southern and northern sectors for the Zongo communities.



He also stated that the next NDC government will beef up infrastructure and logistics in the already existing Islamic Colleges of Education to recruit and train more teachers.



According to Mr Mahama, the next NDC administration will “strengthen and resource the Islamic Education Unit under the Ghana Education Service to enable the unit to monitor and recruit more Islamic/ Arabic tutors.”



Speaking at the Party’s manifesto launch on Monday, 7 September 2020 in Accra, he also promised to pay Arabic teachers monthly allowances, adding that the NDC will fund the Zongo development and development in Deprived Urban Settlements, through the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF).



Mr Mahama stated that the 2020 People’s Manifesto is “a social contract” the NDC has with the people of Ghana that will create equal opportunities for all.





