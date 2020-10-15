General News of Thursday, 15 October 2020

People's Liberation Council distances itself from 'Dragons of Western Togoland Military Army'

Peoples’ Liberation Council of Western Togoland

The attention of the Peoples’ Liberation Council (PLC) of Western Togoland has been drawn to a video going viral on social media of a group calling itself “Dragons of Western Togoland Military Army” purporting to have come to liberate Western Togolanders from slavery.



Peoples’ Liberation Council (PLC) of Western Togoland wishes to reiterate herein once again that it does not support or condone any military or violent actions in the pursuit of its agenda that is clearly stated on its website that is easily and freely accessible at https://www.plcwtl.org/



For those who don’t have access to the internet, The PEOPLES’ LIBERATION COUNCIL OF WESTERN TOGOLAND is “An organization poised to serve in promoting the process of Liberating Western Togoland in all aspects. We are made up of groups of people with common culture, beliefs, religions ...etc. struggling for the restoration of human dignity for the People of Western Togoland.”



PLC is appealing to All people of Western Togoland to abide by the principles of the organization, which does not include the use of violence as evidenced in its widely circulated “Destiny Call for the Restoration of Western Togoland”.



PLC is also appealing to the Ghana government to listen to the genuine grievances and help solve problems that periodically pop up, because of unresolved Ghana-Western Togoland UNION issues.





