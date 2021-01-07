People of Wa hail Bagbin’s election as Speaker of Parliament

General News of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Alban Sumana Bagbin, Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic

Some residents of Wa including; market women have hailed the election of Mr Alban Sumana Bagbin, as Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic.



According to them, the experience gathered by the former Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency Legislature and immediate past Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament was enough for him to be able to guide the current Parliament to work for the interest of Ghanaians.



Madam Sahadatu Dongninge, a market woman told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Wa that Bagbin’s long standing experience in Parliamentary affairs made him command respect from both sides of the House.



She therefore lauded Parliament for doing a great job.



Madam Mariam Nuhu, a Trader said Mr Bagbin had a solid record of development in his Constituency, adding that she knew he will again deliver in his new position as Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic.



“Bagbin has a solid reputation in his political career and will not wish to do anything that will injure this reputation”, she said.



Madam Ramatu Abu, also a market woman said she was happy hearing the news and thanked Parliament for doing the people of the Upper West Region such a great honour.



According to her, access to credit by market women had been quite challenging recently following the collapse of the smaller banks, appealing to Mr Bagbin not to hesitate in guiding Parliament to approve any policy that seeks to ensure women access to credit.



"It is the small loans we also take to do our business so that we can take care of our children and we will appreciate it if the smaller banks that issue such credit are revived", she said.



Mr Lambert Kanmiki, an educationist said Bagbin's election as the Speaker was likely to improve the work of Parliament since the ruling government would not take things for granted.



"The situation, where Minority always have their say and Majority having their way will be a thing of the past since no party can claim ultimate majority in the House", he said.



Mr Kanmiki expressed fears that if care was not taken, the Parliamentarians were likely to use the situation to play political games to enrich themselves to the neglect of working to improve good governance.



Mr Bagbin was elected speaker of the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic on Thursday dawn after a protracted disagreement that ensued between the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament elect.

